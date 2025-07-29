Missing person located at Georgia Veterans Memorial State Park

On Monday, July 28, 2025, at approximately 2:25 PM, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person at Georgia Veterans Memorial State Park. The individual, Mr. David Mason Jr., was last seen by family members near the dock in the beach/mega ramp area of the park.

A coordinated search effort was immediately launched, involving ground teams, watercraft, and aerial support. After several hours of intensive searching, Mr. Mason was tragically located in the water, the apparent victim of a drowning.

We extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Mason’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office would like to sincerely thank the following agencies for their critical assistance in the search and recovery operation:

• Crisp County Fire and Rescue

• Georgia Department of Natural Resources

• Sumter County Fire Rescue and Dive Team

• Georgia State Patrol Post 30

• Georgia State Patrol Aviation Unit