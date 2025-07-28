Published 3:21 pm Monday, July 28, 2025

Wendell (Bill) Conner, age 90, of Cordele, Ga fell asleep peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on July 26,2025.

He was born on August 22, 1934 to Freddie and Flossie Conner of Cordele, Ga as the fourth of their five children. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Ed Conner, and Preston Conner, his sister, Glennis Brown and daughter Connie Doyle. He is now survived by his loving wife Peggy Brown Conner, his son David Conner and his wife Rachel, daughter Melissa Dorminey and her husband Todd, and son in law, Doug Doyle; and his sister Melba Brown, his grandchildren, Shandra (Shane) Foster, Chad (Shannon) Conner, Clint (Whitney) Conner, Alyson (Ben) Bynum, Leah (Micheal) Godwin, Justin (Alex) Dorminey, Arielle (Chris) Thomas, Madison (Dakota) Olsen. And his great grandchildren: Ava, Declan, Owen Conner; Bailey, Beau, Bella, Boone, Bonnie Bynum; Marlayna Godwin; Gracie, Sam, Moab, Hadley Dorminey; Mallorie, Miles Thomas, in addition to many other special friends that were as close as family.

Bill met Peggy, the love of his life, and they were married December 24, 1954 and spent 70 wonderful years together. He and his son started a construction business and later he was employed by Crisp Regional Hospital and retired after 30 years of employment. On August 31, 1953 he was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and was fully involved in his ministry and sharing the Bible’s hope with others, and continued to do so faithfully up until his death. Also he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. They all looked forward to times spent with “Papa Bill,” riding in the truck down dirt roads with the bulldogs, golf cart rides, playing checkers and eating ice cream.

There will be a memorial service on August 16, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Farmer’s Market Rd in Cordele.

The family would like to extend a thank you to Crisp Regional Hospice & Palliative Care for their compassionate care. Special thanks to Ginny, Leah, Mary and Ty.

Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest book is available at www.raineyfuneral.com