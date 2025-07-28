Missing Person Alert: Ga Veterans State Park

We are asking for help in locating David Mason who has been missing since approximately 1:45 PM at Ga Veterans State Park. He was last seen around the beach/mega ramp area.

David is a special needs black male, 30 years of age, approximately 300 lbs wearing a black shirt and dark colored shorts with stars on them.

If you have any information or may have seen him, please contact the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office by calling 911.

Please share this post.