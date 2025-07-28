Published 3:30 pm Monday, July 28, 2025

Charles Lavon Odom of Cordele passed away Sunday, July 27, 2025, surrounded by his family at Willson Hospice House in Albany at the age of 58. Lavon was born in Arlington and was the son of the late Charles Louette Odom and Patsy Ruth Willingham Johnson. Lavon was a proud graduate of the University of Georgia with a BS Degree in Ag Economics and was employed with Nutrien Ag Solutions. Because of his association with the University, he always cheered for the Dawgs. Lavon led a rich and full life with a family that he adored and many friends that he cherished. Lavon was a story teller and loved to entertain all. There was often some doubt as to whether his tales were true or not. He loved the outdoors and was an avid Bass tournament fisherman. He attended Ebenezer Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 5 years, Shae Gordon Odom of Cordele; four children, Megan Battles (Josh) of Hawkinsville, Jake Odom (Courtney) of California, Trip McDonald (Holley) of Blakely and Ashley McDonald (Taylor) of Seneca, SC; his mother and her husband, Pat and Troy Johnson of Eufaula, AL; two brothers, Shannon Odon (Stephanie) of Blakely and Heath Odom (Chelsea) of Smithville; a sister, Georgia Odom of Arlington; four grandchildren, Hazel Battles, CharlieAnn Battles, Bristol Battles and J.D. Battles, all of Hawkinsville; a number of nieces and nephews; and many special friends. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, July 31, 2025, at Ebenezer Baptist Church with Rev. Mark Jones officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com