Georgia Department of Highway Safety needs your help
Published 12:11 am Thursday, July 24, 2025
|
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
The Georgia Department of Highway Safety Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) is still reviewing video footage to identify the vehicle involved in a hit and run crash that occurred last month on June 17th.
Location: I-75 Southbound near mile marker 109 in Dooly County.
Time: 6:00am
Incident: A pedestrian was struck and killed in the right lane
Suspect Vehicle: Possibly a semi-truck with damage to the right side headlight assembly
If you were in the area at the time, are a CMV driver with any video footage around 5:55am or have any information that could assist in the investigation, please call the Troop H Radio Room and ask to speak with a member of SCRT at (229)386-3333