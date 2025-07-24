Georgia Department of Highway Safety needs your help

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Georgia Department of Highway Safety Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) is still reviewing video footage to identify the vehicle involved in a hit and run crash that occurred last month on June 17th.

Location: I-75 Southbound near mile marker 109 in Dooly County.

Time: 6:00am

Incident: A pedestrian was struck and killed in the right lane

Suspect Vehicle: Possibly a semi-truck with damage to the right side headlight assembly

If you were in the area at the time, are a CMV driver with any video footage around 5:55am or have any information that could assist in the investigation, please call the Troop H Radio Room and ask to speak with a member of SCRT at (229)386-3333