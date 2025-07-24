Cordele Police investigate early morning shooting

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

At approximately 4:30 a.m. this morning, officers from the Cordele Police Department responded to Cardinal Avenue after hearing gunshots while on patrol in the area. Upon arrival, officers found a victim who had suffered a gunshot wound after confronting an individual that was searching through his vehicle.

Officers immediately provided first aid to the victim, who was later transported to Crisp Regional Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect had fled the scene on foot before officers arrived. An extensive search of the area was conducted by Cordele Police officers and Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputies; however, the suspect was not located. During the search, officers recovered several pieces of evidence believed to be related to this incident. The suspect is described as a Black male wearing dark clothing.

Detectives from the Cordele Police Department have processed the scene, and the investigation remains active and ongoing. We would like to thank the Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputies who offered their assistance in this case.