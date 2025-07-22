South Georgia Technical College included on USA TODAY’s 2025 America’s Top Vocational Schools list Published 10:03 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) has been named to USA TODAY’s inaugural list of America’s Top Vocational Schools for 2025 based on independent research. The award list can be viewed on the USA TODAY’s website or https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2025/07/21/top-vocational-schools-in-us-ranked-2025/.

Only 250 colleges were included in the list and South Georgia Technical College was among the top 10% in the nation. SGTC received a five-star ranking in the Diverse category, which encompasses many of the college’s over 200 associate degree, diploma, and technical certificate of credit programs. Only 10% of the schools received a five-star ranking. The remaining colleges in the list had a four-star ranking.

“On behalf of USA TODAY and Statista, I want to officially congratulate South Georgia Technical College and its team for its recognition as one of America’s Top Vocational Schools 2025!” said Romina Bertetti, Senior Account Executive, Licensing Partnerships for Statista Inc.

The ranking of the best schools offering vocational training via undergraduate certificate or diploma is based on an extensive Key Performance Indicator (KPI) analysis, focusing on five dimensions. The five dimensions included graduation rate, graduate salary, years to pay off net price, social mobility, and diversity.

South Georgia Technical College works closely with industry partners to ensure their curriculum meets the current workforce demands. This alignment allows students to graduate with relevant, high-demand skills that translate directly into employment opportunities, often without the burden of long-term student debt.

Data on the schools’ performance was collected through public available sources like IPEDS and College Scorecard. All schools were benchmarked against one another using the final score. Based on the results of the study, South Georgia Technical Collee has been recognized as one of America’s Top Vocational Schools 2025. This award serves to reinforce the college’s unwavering commitment to excellence in hands-on education, career readiness, and workforce development.

For more information about programs, enrollment, and career pathways visit: www.southgatech.edu. Fall semester begins August 18th. Registration and orientation is set for August 13th.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings of high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market an consumer studies and surveys.