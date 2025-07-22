Is the speed detection sign in your neighborhood? Published 10:18 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

The Cordele Police Department has recently deployed a new speed detection sign as part of our ongoing efforts to improve traffic safety in our neighborhoods.

This sign is more than just a reminder to slow down, it’s a valuable tool that helps us monitor traffic patterns, gather real-time data, and identify problem areas where speeding and congestion is a concern.

The sign is currently placed at 5th Street and 5th Avenue, a location chosen based on community feedback and ongoing speeding complaints. While it is in this temporary location, we are working to fine-tune its operation before rotating it to other areas, including 15th Avenue East, where similar concerns have been raised.

What the sign does: • Displays your current speed as you approach • Serves as a visual reminder to follow the speed limit • Collects anonymous data on traffic volume and speed trends

Why it matters: Speeding in residential neighborhoods puts everyone at risk — especially children, pedestrians, and cyclists. With your help, this tool will allow us to take a proactive, data-driven approach to keeping our streets safe.

We appreciate the community’s continued support and partnership in promoting safer driving habits across Cordele.