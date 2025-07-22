BOE approves ESPLOST for November Published 6:33 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Lucas C. Allison

Dispatch Correspondent

The Wilcox County Board of Education met in a regular session July 15, 2025, with the following members in attendance: Chairman Denita Childs, Vice-Chairman Berry Collier, and members Morris Holloway, William Dozier, and Philip McKie. Superintendent Nathan Gibbs and Asst. Superintendent Wade Burnette represented the school system. Phillip Worley was also present as Finance Director for the system. Mr. Xavier Ferguson was present as a community stakeholder. Chairman Childs called the meeting to order, and all stood and recited the Pledge of Allegiance followed by Mr. McKie providing the invocation.

Chairman Childs presented the meeting agenda. Supt. Gibbs requested adding Educational Special Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) referendum as item 8 E. Mr. Dozier made a motion to adopt the agenda as presented; Mr. McKie seconded, and approval carried unanimously.

Minutes from June 3rd. work session, June 3rd called meeting (Budget hearing), June 10th called meeting (Budget hearing #2) and the June 10th regular meeting were provided for board members to review. Mr. Dozier made the motion to approve the minutes and Mr. Holloway seconded the motion. Vote was unanimous in favor of approving the minutes.

Supt. Gibbs reviewed the policy updates on the Cell Phone Policy, Chronic Absenteeism Policy Certified and Classified Staff, Grade Reimbursement for Higher Education Coursework for Staff and Addendum to Employment Contract. After reviewing the policies, Supt. Gibbs recommended that the policies be approved. Mr. Dozier made motion to approve with a second from Mr. Holloway. Approval carried unanimously. Supt. Gibbs updated the Board on the ring ceremony for the Wilcox County Girls State Basketball Championship ring ceremony to be held on Aug. 3 at 5:00 p.m. Ceremony will be held at the Wilcox County PK-12 Gymnasium.

Supt. Gibbs informed the Board of the progress at the Ag Facility. Several Board members will conduct a walkthrough after the meeting. Mr. Gibbs also provided a list of facility needs that will need to be considered in the future. He also reminded the Board about two RFPs posted for bids. The following monthly financial reports were reviewed with board members: Cash Flow Projections, Historical Tax Receipts, SPLOST reports – monthly and historical, Construction Account Balance and Debt Service Fund, Debt Service schedule and electric bills.

Supt. Gibbs recommended the approval of the Board of Education Training Plan and Annual Report. Mr. Collier made the motion to approve and was seconded by Mr. McKie. The motion to approve was unanimous. Supt. Gibbs recommended approval to submit the GSBA Board Recognition Application to GSBA. Mr. McKie made the motion to approve with a second from Mr. Dozier. Motion to approve carried unanimously. Supt. Gibbs provided an updated list of Out of County students that have recently registered to attend school in Wilcox County in the 25-26 school year. The list contained four students. Mr. Dozier made motion to approve with a second from Mr. Collier. Motion to approve carried unanimously.

Supt. Gibbs shared the bids for pressure washing the PK-12 school building. We had three bids submitted. Modern Services from Fitzgerald, Ga. At $22,285.00, D.D.C. Pressure Washing from Rochelle, Ga at $12,800.00, Super Soakers from Ashburn, Ga at $7,804.98. Supt. Gibbs recommended approving Super Soakers as the winner of the bid at $7,804.98.

Mr. Dozier made the motion to approve with a second from Mr. Holloway. Motion to approve carried unanimously. Supt. Gibbs shared the bid for the paving of the bus yard, and the proposal was tabled, and no action was taken at this time. Supt. Gibbs shared the updated information on the ESPLOST Referendum with the Board. After discussion, Supt. Gibbs made the recommendation to approve the Proposed Referendum to be added to the ballot in November. Mr. Dozier made the motion to approve with a second from Mr. McKie. Motion to approve carried unanimously. Supt. Gibbs recommended approving the following staff list for their positions. Mr. Collier made the motion to approve, and Mr. Dozier seconded the motion. Approval carried unanimously. Jaleesa Blackshear as bus monitor and Deacon McDuffie as WBL student worker to help with the WCES snack room and playground. The Wilcox Board of Education meets the first Tuesday of each month for Workshop meetings and the second Tuesday of each month for their regular meetings. All meetings begin at 5pm, and are held at the Board offices located at 114 7th Avenue in Rochelle.