Published 6:38 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Funeral services for Anita Gleaton, 98 of Cordele, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 24, 2025 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends prior to the service Thursday beginning at 1:00 p.m. Anita passed away Monday, July 21, 2025 at Fellowship Home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Preston Gleaton; a son, Terry Lee Gleaton; and siblings, Hobby Stripling, Sr., Bennie F. Stripling, and Elizabeth Lucas. Born in Ashburn, she was the daughter of the late Jodie Lee Stripling and Thelma Hobby Stripling. She was the co-owner and operator of Gleaton Mobile Home Park in Centerville for many years. As a member of the Byron Baptist Church, she attended as long as her health would allow. Anita was a people person and loved having a fun time with all those around her. She also enjoyed singing, and she and her husband always found the time to sing at funerals when asked. Anita enjoyed the outdoors and her flowers, especially all the beautiful potted flowers and greenery. She is survived by two sisters, Eudora Tyson of Oklahoma City, OK and Joelyn Cook of Cordele; and several special nieces and nephews. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest book is available at www.raineyfuneral.com