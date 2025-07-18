Published 1:25 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Linda Bowers Stith, 77 of Cordele, GA, passed away on Friday, July 18, 2025, at Magnolia Manor in Americus, GA. She was born on September 9, 1947, in Greenville, Mississippi.

Linda enjoyed a dynamic career in hospitality sales and management, serving at properties spanning from Lake Ozark, MO, to Miami Beach, FL, and many places in between. She later became the Director of the Terrell County, GA, Chamber of Commerce, where she worked to support her community. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Dawson, GA for many years. Above all, her most cherished role was that of a devoted mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her son, Matthew Burstein; her parents, Andy and Marjorie Bowers; and her siblings, Billy Bowers, Gay Felts, and Angie Kirby. She is survived by her daughter, Ashley Sims (Trae); her two beloved grandsons, James and Jack Sims; brothers-in-law Rod Felts and Bob Kirby (both of Houston, TX); sister-in-law Karen Bowers (Montgomery, AL). She is also survived by a niece Alison Felts and nephews David Kirby (Leslie), Andy Felts (Malinda), John Bowers (Catherine), Jason Bowers (Amanda) and Judd Bowers.

Honoring Linda and her daughter Ashley’s wishes, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Crisp Academy Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy who will be working on a project to raise additional funds for the Alzheimer’s Association, in the hope that one day no family will have to endure the pain of this devastating disease.

For those who wish to express online condolences, please visit www.hughesandwright.com. Hughes & Wright Funeral Home, Inc. is been entrusted with these arrangements.