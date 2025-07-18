Published 11:07 am Friday, July 18, 2025

Lamar Perlis, 100, of Cordele passed away July 8, 2025. He was born Sept. 14, 1924 in Cordele. He was predeceased by his parents, Clara and Isadore, and his son, Ike.

Lamar was a graduate of Cordele High School and Georgia Tech. He served in World War II, stationed in China. After graduation, he entered the family business. He became involved in all types of commerce including Retail Operations, Shopping Centers and Commercial Real Estate Development, Banking, and Truck Stops. Lamar served as President of the Fitzgerald Hebrew Congregation, was a member of the Kiwanis Club, Chehaw Council of the Boy Scouts, and was a Freemason and Shriner. He strived to be a credit to his community.

Lamar is survived by Jackie Perlis, the love of his life and devoted wife, two children, Leon Perlis of Sandy Springs and Deborah Berger and her husband Eddie of Sandy Springs, five grandchildren: London, Parron, Bud, Quillin, and Slade.

A Graveside service was held Friday, July 11, at 1:00pm in the Fitzgerald Hebrew Congregation Section of Evergreen Cemetery, Fitzgerald, GA.

To sign the online registry, go to www.paulkfuneralhome.com.

Paulk Funeral Home, Fitzgerald, was in charge of arrangements.