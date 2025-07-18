Cordele Officers Recover Stolen AR-15 Pistol, Glock with illegal Switch, drugs and cash during security check
Published 6:40 am Friday, July 18, 2025
On July 15th, 2025 at approximately 10:30 pm, officers with the Cordele Police Department responded to a security inspection in the 600 block of West 23rd Avenue following a report of an individual seen carrying a rifle. The suspect hid the weapon prior to the officers arrival and left the scene.
Upon arrival, officers made contact with individuals on the scene and conducted an investigation that led to the recovery of a stolen AR-15 style pistol, originally reported stolen out of Birmingham, Alabama. In addition, officers seized a Glock handgun equipped with an illegal full-auto switch, a loaded Glock drum magazine, and a loaded 31-round extended Glock magazine.
Further investigation at the scene resulted in the discovery of 21 individually sealed bags of suspected marijuana and $1,200 in U.S. currency, all of which were seized as evidence.
The case remains under active investigation.
The Cordele Police Department remains committed to keeping illegal firearms and dangerous narcotics off our streets. Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact our Criminal Investigations Division at 229-276-2921 or email us at cordelepd@cityofcordele.com.