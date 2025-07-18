Cordele Officers Recover Stolen AR-15 Pistol, Glock with illegal Switch, drugs and cash during security check

On July 15th, 2025 at approximately 10:30 pm, officers with the Cordele Police Department responded to a security inspection in the 600 block of West 23rd Avenue following a report of an individual seen carrying a rifle. The suspect hid the weapon prior to the officers arrival and left the scene.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with individuals on the scene and conducted an investigation that led to the recovery of a stolen AR-15 style pistol, originally reported stolen out of Birmingham, Alabama. In addition, officers seized a Glock handgun equipped with an illegal full-auto switch, a loaded Glock drum magazine, and a loaded 31-round extended Glock magazine.