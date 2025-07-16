Wilcox School Board approve student and employee handbooks Published 12:04 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Lucas C. Allison

Dispatch Correspondent

On Tuesday July 8, 2025, the Wilcox Board of Education met in a workshop meeting at the board offices. Present were Chairwoman Denita Childs, Vice Chairman Berry Collier, board members Phil McKie, David Dozier and Morris Holloway, Superintendent Nathan Gibbs, Ast. Superintendent Wade Burnette and Phillip Worley Finance. Rochelle Mayor Pro-tem Xavier Ferguson was also present. After opening meeting, pledge, prayer and approval of agenda the board moved to Policy Updates, where they discussed a new Chronic Absenteeism Policy, Staff higher learning aide reimbursement policy, and new cell phone policy to comply with new law passed by the Legislature. Also discussed extra duties and responsibilities of staff and coaches who have a CDL which allows them to operate the buses. Supt. Gibbs gave an update on the new Agriculture Facility renovations it stated it was an amazing transformation he stated the expected completion date for the facility is August 1st. He reported that it is time to work on Facilities plan listing desired projects noting no future build until 2029 several project ideas were discussed. Supt. Gibbs reported that RFP’s have been posted to pressure wash the PK-12 building and Buss Yard paving, Monthly financials were then reviewed. Also discussed was the Board of Education 2026 Training Plan and Annual Report. Education Special Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) referendum resolution was discussed. There was concern the current ESPLOST might cap out and they would not be able to collect until a new ESPLOST was voted on. It was discussed that if the current ESPLOST caps out and they had voted on the new ESPLOST we could continue to collect, Mr. Dozier inquired if the ESPLOST is for five years how can we expand it to five years and three months and if we can’t then what is the purpose to do an ESPLOST referendum early. He said we need to make double sure how this would work.

Supt. Gibbs stated he is working on application and supporting documentation to submit to Georgia School Board Association Recognition. He reported that there were some remaining funds left from the Stronger Connections Grant that were used to purchase a fingerprint machine. He advised now the board wont have to wait till certain days at sheriff’s office to obtain fingerprints or use RESA who has been very slow processing applicants, he stated the school could now fingerprint and within a couple of hours get the report back. Personnel are being trained and certified to operate fingerprint machines. The Board then entered Executive session to discuss litigation and personnel matters. The Board exited the Executive session and resumed the workshop meeting and adjourned it.

Approximately 6:45pm a Special Called meeting was called to order by Chairman Childs and the agenda was approved. After being properly moved and seconded Change Orders for the Ag Facility were approved unanimously Change 1. HVAC Grills in Cafeteria area was approved for $5928.00, 2. Change Order for demolition and Handicap Ramp additions at parking lot area were approved unanimously for $7910.00, it has an anticipated completion date of August 1st. After being properly moved and seconded approved unanimously for Overnight Travel for FFA to attend Chapter Officer Leadership Training conference at the McCranie Lodge in Rhine, GA on July 24-25, 2025. There will be nine students attending. Mrs. Willingham and her student teacher, Cameron Gooch will supervise the trip After being properly moved and seconded approved unanimously for Abe Stowe to receive $2000.00 compensation as an Ast. Football Coach, and $2000.00 for being Ast. Baseball Coach, and Jason Hilliard receive $2000.00 as Ast. Football Coach. (They are hired as para pros and the two will split duties for the one open vacant position that was open.) Several out of county students were approved to attend the Wilcox PK-12 school system. After being properly moved and seconded approved unanimously a $600.00, per year stipend for the following staff who use their personal cell phone for school use on call.

They are Kenny Croft, Robbie Barfield, Michelle Keene, DeAnne Brownlee, Surrease Evans, Erin Wells, Phillip Worley, and Gillian McWhorter. After being properly moved and seconded approved unanimously changes to Student Handbook will be available in print, and it will be posted to the Wilcox PK-12 website and Facebook for viewing. Parents and students are urged to read the new handbook, one change is no Crocs or Slides will be allowed. Also, the new cell phone policy really encourages students to leave the cell phones at home. After being properly moved and seconded approved unanimously the Employee Handbook. Staff are not allowed to use cell phones during instructional times nor while performing duties such a monitoring hall with students. There were specifics added to the dress code for staff also. The Wilcox Board of Education meets on the 1st Tuesday of each month for a workshop meeting and the 2nd Tuesday of each month have a regular monthly meeting. The meetings start at 5PM and are held in the board offices located at 114 Seventh Avenue Rochelle. 2025-2026 PK=12 Open House is July 30, 2025, 1:30-5:30pm, First Day of School Year is Friday August 1, 2025