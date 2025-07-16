Missing Person Investigation Update – Nyeasha Pickens Published 12:09 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

On Friday, Cordele Police Department Lieutenant Charles Pheil was joined by Turner County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Lieutenant Justin Partain to continue our search efforts in the case of missing 19-year-old Nyeasha Pickens. Using drone technology, they were able to search areas that had previously been inaccessible by foot and had not been covered thoroughly until now.

We want to extend our sincere thanks to the Turner County Sheriff’s Office and especially to Lt. Partain for dedicating his time and resources to assist in this search. The collaboration and support from neighboring agencies have been instrumental in helping us work every possible lead.

Unfortunately, today’s aerial search did not uncover Nyeasha or any new evidence connected to her disappearance. Our investigation remains active, and we are committed to continuing every effort to bring her home.

We also want to thank the community for the outpouring of support, tips, and encouragement. Your continued concern for Nyeasha and her family means more than words can express.

If you have any information—no matter how small—please contact the Cordele Police Department at 229-276-2921, call 911, or call the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-8477.

You can also download the SeeSend (See Something, Send Something) app using the keywords: “Nyeasha” or “Cordele Missing Person”.