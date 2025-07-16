Abbeville City Council holds regular meeting Published 12:02 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Lucas C. Allison

Dispatch Correspondent

The Abbeville City Council held its regular monthly meeting Thursday July 10, 2025, at City

Hall. Present were Mayor Lucas McFall, Mayor Pro-tem Kirk Muscleman, Councilwomen Jo

Barton, Patricia Wells and Penny Harris. Police Chief Jay Wood, Fire Chief Larry Brown.

The first item on the agenda was a new vehicle policy Mayor McFall had drafted and asked

council members to look over and see if anything needed to be deleted or added before we have

the attorney’s preview. Under item #4 there was questions about being able to track and monitor

the vehicles, this is a future item that will be added. Discipline will be progressive in nature

based on seriousness of offence which will include and up to termination. Mayor Pro-tem

Muscleman requested that falsifying mileage and log sheets needs to be added to include dates,

times, mileage, and fuel required. The second item on the agenda was installing a shelter to cover

the fuel tanks. The tanks have been drained and clean it was noted it holds 500 gallons. Mr.

Muscleman wanted to check if the cost of the shelter could be paid with TSPLOST funds since

the tank is for road./maintenance department. Mayor McFall then stated work had resumed on

the park, rain has hindered work some concrete work needs repair and paving has to be

completed, there is no current timeline for completion, but original time was October 2025. The

contractor is now on Draw 4 and three have been paid, Mr. Muscleman stated the invoices and

payments need to be reconciled. Next on the agenda was playground equipment for Lottie

Munford Park the mayor stated commercial playground equipment would cost $20-30,000.00

and that maybe could be paid with SPLOST funds but would have to check. Mr. Muscleman

stated there was $122,000.00 in TSPLOST account; he stated he isn’t against playground

equipment but don’t believe that would be a wise expenditure right now. Councilwoman Harris

stated she didn’t think we needed to spend that much on playground equipment now as if we

have an emergency, we wouldn’t have funds for it. Councilwoman Wells stated Lottie Monford

Park has always been pushed back, LM Park is used daily. I will continue to fight and push for

commercial playground equipment. I do want to be a good steward of city monies, but I am tired

of Lottie Monford Park being pushed down the road. Mayor McFall stated Jessy Braden was

present at tonight’s meeting he wanted to speak to council on his plans to open a laundromat with

self- and full-service laundry (wash, dry, and fold) but he failed to get his request in time to be on

the agenda tonight. The mayor reported that Taylor Regional Hospital had contacted the city to

make an offer on the doctor’s office building as well as Dorminy Medical Center’s proposal.

Police Chief Wood issued his report to council for June 2025, he reported monthly calls for

service through Wilcox./Dodge 911 were 283, highlighting 14 suspicious vehicles/persons, 82-

courtesy escorts, 11-residental and business alarm calls and 88 traffic stops.

He reported a total of $12941.00 was collected through Abbeville Municipal Court with

$4,323.09 distributed to state trusts and POAB as required by law and $1020.00 deposited into

the Abbeville PD Technology Fund leaving $7597.91 deposited by Abbeville PD into the

General Fund. He reported animal control still has not gotten area cleaned up where kennels will

be located if the area is not ready the next inspection the fee will have to be paid again to the

state to approve the kennels. Behind the building is an old generator and other items that must

be moved, they want it cleaned to the wood line. He reported on drone activities stating that a

kilo of methamphetamine, 171 lbs. marijuana phones, tobacco, and chargers found. Mr.

Muscleman asked the chief to see if the state can help defray the costs related to these operations.

Chief said he is concerned with drones dropping their dope or other contraband and local kids

find it. Doing best to keep overtime down but we do what is necessary. Fire Chief Brown

explained all is well with fire department. Mr. Muscleman inquired as to whether the hydrants

had been repaired, Mayor stated he has to check with Tracy the Maintenance Director. The

Abbeville Council then entered into Executive Session to discuss personnel appointments and

Real Estate matters. They exited Executive Session and resumed regular meetings and reported

no decisions were made in Executive Session. The Abbeville City Council meets the first

Thursday of each month 6pm at Abbeville City Hall.