Shooting investigation Published 9:15 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Cordele Police Department is actively investigating a shooting that occurred in the 400 block of W 19th Avenue just before 5 o’clock this morning. Preliminary information indicates that the residence was specifically targeted by unknown suspect(s).

In connection with this incident, a separate location in the 900 block of S Joe Wright Drive was also affected. Tragically, a 67-year-old female resident was struck in the shoulder while lying in bed asleep. She was transported for medical treatment and is expected to recover.

Officers on scene recovered two different types of shell casings, indicating the involvement of multiple firearms. This marks the second incident in two weeks where a home appears to have been intentionally targeted.

The Cordele Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is working diligently to identify those responsible. We urge anyone with information related to this incident to contact our Criminal Investigations Division at (229) 276-2921. You may remain anonymous.