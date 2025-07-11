Missing Person Investigation Update – Nyeasha Pickens Cordele Police Department Published 12:05 am Friday, July 11, 2025

Nyeasha Pickens 19 Years Old Height – 5″06″ Weight – 160 lbs Hair – Black and or Black with Red Eyes – Brown Clothing – White Crop Top, Cheetah Print Shorts with “Big Mama” Across The Back

We want to sincerely thank our community for the outpouring of support and concern in the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of 19-year-old Nyeasha Pickens. We are continuing to follow all leads and investigate Nyeasha’s disappearance.

Today, we’ve spoken with several citizens who have taken it upon themselves to search areas that our officers previously covered. We appreciate your initiative and dedication—it shows just how much this community cares.

At this time, we do not have a specific location identified to search for Nyeasha. The areas we searched in previous days were approached from a worst-case-scenario standpoint, and we remain hopeful for a positive outcome.

Our Criminal Investigations Division continues to work closely with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. If you have any information, no matter how small it may seem, please contact us immediately at 229-276-2921 or call 911.