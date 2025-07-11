CCSO responds to help with search Published 12:11 am Friday, July 11, 2025

Early Thursday, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office received a call asking for help with a search for Ms. Nyeasha Pickens. We quickly coordinated with the lead agencies and assisted the group of concerned citizens involved in the search.

We thank everyone who has reached out with information via call or text. Your support is appreciated. We are sharing all tips with the lead investigating agencies as we continue to assist in every way possible.

Our hearts go out to Ms. Pickens’ family. We cannot imagine the pain they are experiencing, and we want them to know that they remain in our thoughts and prayers.

If you have any information that may help, please don’t hesitate to contact us or the leading agencies handling the case.