Burglary Arrest

On July 8, 2025, at approximately 9:00 PM, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a burglary in progress at a business within the city limits. When deputies arrived at the scene, a male suspect attempted to flee but was apprehended and arrested.

Upon arrival at the jail, it was discovered that the suspect, identified as Bobby Johnson, had provided a false name and date of birth. Bobby Johnson, a 50-year-old male of Cordele, has been charged with the following:

– Burglary, 2nd Degree

– Obstructing or Hindering Law Enforcement Officers

– Giving False Name, Address, or Birthdate to Law Enforcement