Crisp Regional Orthopedics welcomes Dr. Tim Darden to the team Published 3:48 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Tim Powers

Community Relations Director

Crisp Regional Health Services is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Thomas Malcolm Darden, Jr., M.D. to Crisp Regional Orthopedics, where he will join the esteemed orthopedic team alongside Dr. Randy Lavender and Dr. Paul Michas.

Dr. Darden brings more than three decades of clinical experience and surgical expertise in orthopedic care to our community. A highly respected board-certified orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Darden has served patients in Southwest Georgia since 1992, with longstanding ties to Albany, where he practiced at Orthopaedic Associates.

He completed his orthopedic surgery residency at the University of Louisville after receiving his medical degree from Quillen-Dishner College of Medicine in Johnson City, Tennessee. Throughout his career, he has been recognized for academic excellence and leadership, including honors such as the James O. Hurt Award in residency and the AOA distinction as a junior medical student.

Dr. Darden is a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He is also a member of the Georgia Orthopaedic Society, American Medical Association, Medical Association of Georgia, and the South Georgia Physicians Association. He has served on the active staff of both Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and Palmyra Medical Centers.

“Dr. Darden’s arrival further strengthens Crisp Regional’s commitment to providing outstanding orthopedic care right here at home,” said Steven Gautney, President & CEO at Crisp Regional Health Services. “His experience, reputation, and dedication to excellence make him a tremendous asset to our

team and our community.”

Crisp Regional Orthopedics continues to grow as a trusted center for joint replacement, sports medicine, and general orthopedic care. With the combined expertise of Dr. Darden, Dr. Lavender, and Dr. Michas, patients throughout the region have access to comprehensive, compassionate, and cutting-edge orthopedic services.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Darden or to learn more about Crisp Regional Orthopedics, please call 229-276-2286 or visit www.crispregional.org.