Published 8:07 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Albert Leon Tison III, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 8, 2025, at Crisp Regional Hospital. Al was born on October 15, 1966, to Margie Powell Tison McKee and the late Albert Leon Tison Jr. He graduated from Crisp County High School in 1985 and went on to work for his Father’s business, Tison’s Radiator Shop, where he eventually retired. Al had friends far and wide, and is well known for his God-given talent in music. His love for music led him to play in numerous bands where he played in his parents’ garage and in many venues in the Southeast. There were no strangers in Al’s world. He welcomed everyone and loved many. Al is survived by his fiancée, Monica King; a daughter, Jessica Tison; his mother, Margie; sister, Christy Pickron (Marty); and three grandchildren, Corynne McCarty, Mila Peacock, and Ashton Peacock. There will be a graveside service honoring Al on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at 11:00 AM, at Sunnyside Cemetery in Cordele, GA. The family will greet guests prior to the graveside service beginning at 10:00 AM, Thursday, July 10, 2025, in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to American Diabetes Association – https://diabetes.org and/or the American Kidney Fund – https://www.kidneyfund.org/ ways-give.