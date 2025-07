Nyeasha Pickens

19 years old

Height – 5’06”

Weight – 160 lbs.

Last known clothing – White crop top, cheetah print shorts with “Big Mama” across the back

Last known location – EnMarket, 402 S. 7th Street at 2:00 a.m. on JUly 5, 2025.

If you know the whereabouts of her please call your local law enforcement.