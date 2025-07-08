Published 6:36 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Fred Brown of Cordele passed away Sunday, July 6, 2025 at his residence at the age of 87. He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Brown and two sons, Freddie Brown and Brent Reeves. He was born in Sanderville and was the son of the late Barnie Brown and Mary Ruth Lord Brown. Fred was a sales rep (RET) for Service Supply. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching all the games on TV, especially football. He also loved animals but he was at his height of happiness when he was on the golf course or at the casinos. Fred is survived by two sons, David Brown (Susie) of Dallas, TX and George “Tony” Jones of Jacksonville, FL; two sisters, Marynell Wright and Glenda Mallard, both of Augusta; two grandchildren, Hannah Brown of St. Louis, MO and Brad Reeves of Houston, TX; and his furbaby and constant companion, Sassy. There will be no service at this time but the family will meet with friends Wednesday, July 9, 2025 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Rainey Family Funeral Services. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest book is available at www.raineyfuneral.com