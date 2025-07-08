Crisp Regional honors Leslie McDonald Published 6:35 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Crisp Regional Health Services is proud to recognize and celebrate the retirement of Leslie McDonald, who has served the organization with distinction for more than 22 years. Most recently, Leslie served as Director of Crisp Regional Dialysis, where her leadership and dedication to patient care have left a lasting impact.

Throughout her career at Crisp Regional, Leslie was known for her unwavering compassion, professional excellence, and a deep commitment to improving the lives of patients with chronic kidney disease. Under her guidance, the Dialysis Center has continued to grow in its quality of care and service to the community.

“Leslie has been a cornerstone of our healthcare team,” said Steve Gautney, CEO of Crisp Regional Health Services. “Her contributions to patient care, especially in the dialysis program, have been invaluable. We are deeply grateful for her years of service and leadership.”

Leslie’s retirement marks the end of an era for the Crisp Regional Dialysis team, and her presence will be greatly missed by colleagues, patients, and families alike. As she begins this new chapter, the Crisp Regional family extends heartfelt thanks and best wishes for a joyful and fulfilling retirement.

A celebration was held in her honor to recognize Leslie’s many accomplishments and to thank her for her decades of service to Crisp Regional and the Cordele community.