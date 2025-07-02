Wilcox Commissioners hold road closure hearing Published 8:16 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Lucas C. Allison

Dispatch Correspondent

The Wilcox Board of Commissioners held a Public Hearing Tuesday July1, 2025, for public comments on the proposed closing of Lark Road which is a dirt road 4/10 a mile long connecting Highway 112 and Christian Home Road. Those in attendance were Chairman Jamie Handley, Vice-Chairman Clay Reid, Commissioners Jowan Johnson, Mel Powell, and Kearney Hair. County Manager Michael Pomirko and members of the public.

Chairman Handley called the hearing to order to receive comments for and against closing Lark Road. Mr. Handley stated a citizen which owns property on both sides of the road wanted it closed so he could fence it in to put cows on his recently property. There were three citizens in opposition to the closing, they were Mark Ledford, Mrs. Cindy Willingham and Ms. Drew Willingham. They stated that those in the community use that road to walk on, as a pass through and for moving farm equipment. Several times the three questioned how they can consider closing the road for the benefit of one citizen. Mrs. Willingham asked commissioners have they considered what kind of precedent they would be setting. Commissioners stated that is what the hearing is for to give commissioners input from those who would support or oppose the closure. The public hearing was then adjourned.

At 6:30PM, the regular monthly commission meeting was called to order by Chairman Handley with all persons present from public hearing in addition to Coroner Janice Brown, Ast Coroner Larry Brown, Abbeville Mayor Pro-tem Kirk Muscleman and Rochelle Mayor Pro-tem Xavior Mann and County Attorney Toni Sawyer.

The first agenda item under new business was the closure of Lark Road. Chairman Handley stated in view of questions raised and citizen opposition to the closure he felt like tabling the matter to the next meeting would be best. On a motion by Vice-Chair Reid seconded by Commissioner Hair the motion to table the matter was approved unanimously. The second item was Resolution 2025-08 Trees Act. Mr. Pomirko explained that the resolution was a result of House Bill 233 which the governor signed which gives financial tax relief from timber tax damaged by Hurricane Helene. The process is handled by the tax commissioner and forestry would be the one to determine eligibility. If there are any applicants approved the county could receive a 3-year average for taxes on the timber from the Department of Revenue. After being properly motioned and seconded the Resolution was approved unanimously.

The third agenda item was approval of a contract with Heart of Georgia Regional Council for $10,000.00, to develop a Land Use Ordinance. It is imperative that the county move forward to be able to have any say in what can and can’t be allowed with use of land and projects in the county. The contract requires $5000.00 at beginning of contract and $5000.00 at the completion of project. After being properly moved and seconded the contract was approved unanimously. The final item was approval of change orders 1,2,and 3 for $51,645.00 for Reeves construction on Lebanon Road project to repair ditches down to Highway 129, install drain pipe, bring in top soil and plant grass. After being properly moved and seconded the change orders were approved unanimously. There wasn’t any Old business.

Coroner Janice Brown answered questions that commissioners had regarding the proposed purchase of an electric lift assist stretcher from Mobile Equipment for $17,635.00 with approximately $3000.00 for installation on the coroner’s van. She stated she had spoken with several coroners who have the stretcher in use, and all gave great reviews for it, she also stated it comes with two extra batteries and has a one-year warranty. Commissioners took no action on the stretcher. Mr. Pomirko gave an update on the Hwy 215 and Owensboro Road interchange he stated the Department of Transportation was working on an improvement solution and recommendation. He stated that new signs should go up this week on GA 233 advising semi-trucks are not allowed on Owensboro Road unless they are delivering or picking up freight, it cannot be used as a cut-through. He reported following budget meetings he is working on the 2025-2026 Fiscal year budget and should have it ready for review in the August workshop meeting. After being properly moved and seconded and approved Commissioners entered Executive Session to discuss litigation. After being properly moved and seconded, commissioners approved exiting Executive Session and returning to regular session. Chairman Handley reported during Executive Session they discussed the county becoming a part of Sandoz Opiod Settlement.

On a motion by Commissioner Hair seconded by Vice Chair Reid commissioners voted unanimously to join the suit. The meeting then adjourned. The Wilcox Board of Commissioners meets the first Tuesday of each month at 6:30PM, in the Commissioners’ office located in the courthouse in Abbeville.