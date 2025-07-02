Suspect arrested following attempt to elude
Published 3:23 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025
Today, just before 9:30 A.M., a deputy from the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a white Chevrolet Malibu for driving 97 mph in a 70 mph zone near mile marker 100 on I-75. The driver, Curtis Core, failed to yield and instead reached speeds exceeding 100 mph, prompting a pursuit.
The chase entered Turner County and ended safely. We extend our gratitude to the Georgia State Patrol and the Turner County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.
Curtis Core, a 33-year-old man from Fairburn, GA, was arrested and taken to the Crisp County Jail. This is an ongoing investigation, and charges are pending.