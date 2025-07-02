Suspect arrested following attempt to elude Published 3:23 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Today, just before 9:30 A.M., a deputy from the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a white Chevrolet Malibu for driving 97 mph in a 70 mph zone near mile marker 100 on I-75. The driver, Curtis Core, failed to yield and instead reached speeds exceeding 100 mph, prompting a pursuit.

The chase entered Turner County and ended safely. We extend our gratitude to the Georgia State Patrol and the Turner County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.