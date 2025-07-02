Craig Cotton reelected to Board of Governors of State Bar of Georgia
Published 10:26 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025
John Craig Cotton of Georgia Law Team, P.C., in Cordele has been
reelected to serve on the Board of Governors of the 56,000-member State Bar of
Georgia.
Cotton will continue to serve in the Cordele Judicial Circuit seat on the board,
representing Ben Hill, Crisp, Dooly and Wilcox counties. He earned his law degree from
Mercer University Walter F. George School of Law and was admitted to the State Bar of
Georgia in 2001. His law practice is focused on wrongful death, personal injury, tractor-
trailer and auto collision cases and criminal defense law.
The Board of Governors is the 160-member policymaking authority of the State
Bar, with representation from each of Georgia’s judicial circuits. The board holds regular
meetings at least four times per year.