Craig Cotton reelected to Board of Governors of State Bar of Georgia Published 10:26 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

John Craig Cotton of Georgia Law Team, P.C., in Cordele has been

reelected to serve on the Board of Governors of the 56,000-member State Bar of

Georgia.

Cotton will continue to serve in the Cordele Judicial Circuit seat on the board,

representing Ben Hill, Crisp, Dooly and Wilcox counties. He earned his law degree from

Mercer University Walter F. George School of Law and was admitted to the State Bar of

Georgia in 2001. His law practice is focused on wrongful death, personal injury, tractor-

trailer and auto collision cases and criminal defense law.

The Board of Governors is the 160-member policymaking authority of the State

Bar, with representation from each of Georgia’s judicial circuits. The board holds regular

meetings at least four times per year.