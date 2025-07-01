SGTC Crisp County Center campus hosts Georgia Trauma Skills Procedure Lab sessions Published 7:36 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

The South Georgia Technical College Crisp County Center was the site of two Georgia Trauma Skills Procedure Lab sessions hosted by the Georgia EMS Association and the Georgia Trauma Commission. The sessions were approved by Georgia’s Office of EMS & Trauma for 4 hours of CEUs.

Approximately 70 people took part in the event. The SGTC Crisp County Center nursing students and medical assisting students were able to participate in the event along with SGTC Instructors Carol Cowan, Kelly Northern, Sheri Bass, Janice Wiseman and Matthew Cowan.

The two identical sessions were held in the morning and in the afternoon. There were 5 to 7 rotating lab skill stations per session offering the following education: Basic Airway Simulation; IO; Chest Needle Decompression; Anatomy; Advanced Airway Simulation; SALAD; Bleeding Control & Wound Packing Simulation.

This Program is made possible by State of Georgia funding provided through the Georgia Trauma Care Network Commission. The mission of the Georgia Emergency Medical Services Association is to advocate for the emergency medical provider, develop educational programs, liaison activities, provider benefit programs, and improvement to the Emergency Medical Service System in Georgia.