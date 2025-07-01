Mrs. Doris McDowell Forrester
away on June 24th, surrounded by her loving daughters. Doris was born May 31, 1926 in
Gordon, GA to Howard Ellis McDowell and Lima McDowell.
Doris graduated from the University of Georgia in 1947 and began her teaching career in Macon,
Georgia, prior to moving to Cordele to teach school in the Cordele School System for many
years. In 1948 she married her love, Whitfield R. Forrester, and they made their home in Cordele
where they raised their three girls.
Leaving her teaching career to raise her children, Doris’s endless devotion to her family was
undeniable. She supported her girls in all their endeavors and loved becoming grandmother to
Molly and Brooke. Later in life she began a career in real estate and loved helping others find
their new homes.
Doris was one who saw the needs of others and reached out to help them in any way she could.
She went about this in a very quiet way – just filling the need and bringing no attention to
herself. She was known to bake her delicious cookies and cakes and take them to shut-ins and
friends even into her late 90’s.
Doris was known for her love of hunting – particularly her love and expertise in turkey hunting.
Turkey hunters all over Alabama and Georgia knew of Doris and her turkey calling ability. She
loved hunting along the Tombigbee River and cherished her time in the woods. She was a
member of the National Turkey Federation & served on the first board of directors of the
Georgia Turkey Federation.
She is survived by her children, Lynn Forrester Newman (Sonny) of Richmond, VA, and Andrea
Leigh Forrester of Cordele; grandchildren, Molly Lawrence of Houston, TX and Brooke
Bickhaus of Bozeman, MT.
She was preceded in death by her husband, the Honorable Whitfield R Forrester, her daughter
Elizabeth Ellis Forrester, and her parents Howard Ellis McDowell and Lima McDowell.
A memorial service was held on Friday, June 27. Honorary pallbearers were Terry Bagwell, Holt
Barkley, Kim Barnes, Fred Carter, Tom Carter, Chris Greene, William Hurt, Harry Hurt, David
Justus, John Richardson and Greg Turton.
Memorials in her honor can be made to the Georgia Sherriff’s Boys Ranch or the Georgia Baptist
Children’s Home in Baxley, Georgia.