Jenson Wade earns Eagle Scout rank Published 5:02 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Jensen Wade, son of Brandi and David Wade of Cordele, completed his Board of Review to earn the rank of Eagle Scout on June 12, 2025. He becomes the 36th young man to earn the coveted rank in the 35-year history of Cordele Boy Scout Troop 270 and the 76th Eagle Scout from a Crisp County Boy Scout Troop. Eagle Scout is the highest rank attainable through Scouting America.

Jensen joined Troop 270 on June 1, 2018. He has earned 27 merit badges, which also qualifies him for a bronze palm. Palms are awarded for every five merit badge above the 21 required to earn the Eagle Scout rank.

Jensen is a 2021 graduate of National Youth Leadership Training, an advanced leadership and team building course offered at the Council level by Scouting America. He is also a brotherhood member of the Withlacoochee Lodge of the Order of the Arrow, Scouting’s national honor society.

Jensen is the grandson of Mrs. Marty Jensen and the late Donald Jensen of Warwick and Mr. and Mrs. Mickey Wade of Cordele. He is a 2025 graduate of Crisp County High School and was a member of the Crisp County golf team.