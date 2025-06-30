Crisp County Schools budget wins final approval Published 7:34 am Monday, June 30, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Jeff Moore

Contributing writer

The Crisp County Board of Education gave final approval to its budget for the 2025-25 fiscal year budget at a special called meeting Thursday, June 26.

During the meeting, the board held its second public hearing on its spending plan, but again no one attended to address the budget.

The Crisp County Schools operating budget, or general fund, totals $46.78 million for the coming year that begins July 1. The overall budget totals $71.1 million, which includes capital project, debt service and special revenue funds.

There were no additional comments from board members about the budget during Thursday night’s meeting, with all discussion coming at the time of tentative approval after the first public hearing June 9.

Director of Finance Teresa Odom had reviewed the budget in detail during the board’s June 3 workshop meeting.

According to the final general fund budget, the school district’s largest expense totals $26.98 million for instruction. It shows that facilities maintenance is the second largest at $5.25 million, while school administration totals $3.5 million.

The other spending categories put pupil services at $3 million, student transportation at $2.6 million, educational media at $1.1 million and general administration at $1 million. Rounding out school district expenses are business services at $596,503, central support services total $435,495 and other support services at $396,522.

The general fund budget also includes a $599,711 transfer to the special revenue fund, which totals $11.18 million.

Next fiscal year’s debt service fund expenses and revenue total $3.41 million, while the capital project fund expenses and revenue total $9.74 million.

On the revenue side of the general fund budget, state revenue accounts for the largest source of funds at more than $28 million, while local taxes account for $12.93 million. Other operating fund income includes other local sources at $811,000 other state revenues of $284,000, federal revenue of $150,000 and other sources/transfers in at $100,000.

The 2025-26 revenue falls short of funding all expenses by $4.44 million, with that difference being made up by school district fund balances in reserve. After making up the general fund shortfall and a transfer of $500,000 from reserves, it is expected to leave $10.4 million on hand for the school district.

During her presentation, Odom noted the 2025-26 operating budget includes six new positions next year. The school district expects to hire two additional bus drivers, a mechanic, one academic program staff member, a payroll trainee and a communications specialist.

The board adopted the budget on a 4-0 vote, with member Jay Brinson absent.

Superintendent appreciation

With the special meeting being the last for retiring Superintendent Cindy Hughes, the board of education recognized her service with a gift and card at the end of the meeting.

“Before we skedaddle, we got something for you since it’s our final meeting,” board chairman Joe Joe Wright said.

He proceeded to present Hughes with a gift bag and a card signed by the board members.

Holding back the tears, she read a bit of the card.

“Retirement is an amazing opportunity to use your wisdom and your gifts,” Hughes said reading the card. “A new and fulfilling way to enjoy new experiences to spend your time as you wish, celebrating you as you begin this exciting new chapter.”

All the board members joined with Wright in expressing their thanks for Hughes and the work she has done for Crisp County Schools.