Welcome Back, Sergeant Latham

Please join the Cordele Ploice Department in welcoming back Clint Latham as our newest Patrol Sergeant!

Chief Jalon Heard had the honor of swearing in Sergeant Latham earlier today.

Sergeant Latham began his law enforcement career in 2007 with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. In 2009, he first joined our department, serving our community with dedication before later continuing his career with the Suwanee Police Department. His journey then took him across the country to Montana, where he served with both the Miles City Police Department and the Custer County Sheriff’s Office.

A proud United States Marine Corps veteran, Sergeant Latham also holds a bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies. Throughout his law enforcement career, he has held numerous leadership roles as both Corporal and Sergeant. He is also a certified Field Training Officer and previously served as a Deputy Coroner in Montana.

Recently, Sergeant Latham, along with his wife Brooke and their two children, returned to Georgia from Montana to be closer to family.

We’re thrilled to have Sergeant Latham back on the team and look forward to the experience and leadership he brings to our department.

Welcome home, Sgt. Latham!