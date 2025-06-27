Juror questionnaire is not a scam Published 7:38 am Friday, June 27, 2025

This one is NOT a scam:

If you have received the documentation below, the United States District Court for the Middle District of Georgia is requesting that you complete a Juror Qualification Questionnaire. Your name has been randomly selected from the Georgia Voter Registration or Georgia Department of Driver Services databases, and it will remain confidential. Completing this questionnaire is required by federal law.

However, please be aware: