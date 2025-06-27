Juror questionnaire is not a scam
Published 7:38 am Friday, June 27, 2025
|
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
If you have received the documentation below, the United States District Court for the Middle District of Georgia is requesting that you complete a Juror Qualification Questionnaire. Your name has been randomly selected from the Georgia Voter Registration or Georgia Department of Driver Services databases, and it will remain confidential. Completing this questionnaire is required by federal law.
However, please be aware:
There are several recent scams targeting jurors and members of the public. These scams may involve threats or false solicitations for money or personal information. The most recent scams include fake arrest warrants and communications through text messages, emails, and phone calls. The documents may appear official and may use the names of actual judges, law enforcement officers, and courthouses. If you encounter such attempts, please contact law enforcement.