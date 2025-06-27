Fennell earns recognition at summer camp Published 7:43 am Friday, June 27, 2025

Terry Fennell, Founder and Troop Committee Chair for Cordele Boy Scout Troop 270 earned the so-called Scoutmaster merit badge at Summer Camp in South Carolina. Members of Troop 270 attended Camp Old Indian on June 8-14, 2025.

Leaders who qualified were recognized at the closing campfire on Friday evening, June 13. Any adult leader, 18 or older, can complete the Scoutmaster’s merit badge. Leaders who earned the award had to complete 7 of 12 requirements. Fennell:

* Helped with clean up in the Dining Hall for three meals. * Swept the Trading Post Porch. * Helped with two merit badge classes. * Attended the Sunday evening leader’s meeting. * Attended at least three-morning coffee meetings with the camp administration. * Took an afternoon nap. * Participated in the Staff vs. Scoutmaster Kickball Game