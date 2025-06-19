YouthBuild participants visit SGTC to explore career opportunities Published 2:40 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

Members of the Southwest Georgia United YouthBuild program recently visited South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) to explore academic and career training opportunities and participate in life-skills and career readiness activities led by SGTC Career Services Director Cynthia Carter.

Led by Program Director Marisa Wedges, YouthBuild is a free program designed to help young people gain essential life skills, earn their GED, and build career pathways through hands-on experience in housing construction and repair. Participants also work toward earning certification from the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER). The program is rooted in a vision of building strong, sustainable communities through education and workforce development.

Carter met with YouthBuild’s summer GED class participants in Cordele for a session focused on financial literacy, job applications, and interview techniques. As an engaging icebreaker, she conducted three spontaneous mock interviews, offering students a chance to practice real-world job interview skills.

On the second day of programming, the group visited SGTC’s main campus in Americus for a guided tour of several program areas including Welding and Joining Technology, Cosmetology, and Barbering. Instructors in each department welcomed the students, shared insights about their programs, and showcased active lab environments where SGTC students were completing hands-on assignments.

“The instructors did an amazing job showcasing their programs and guiding the group,” Carter said. “There are many people interested in continuing their education, and career success starts here at SGTC.”

South Georgia Technical College offers more than 200 associate degree, diploma, and technical certificate programs across a variety of high-demand fields. The college provides hands-on training, industry-recognized credentials, and a strong support system to help students succeed in the classroom and in the workforce.