One dead, two injured in shooting Published 11:06 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

On June 19th 2025, just before 7pm, officers with the Cordele Police Department responded to the area of the 700 block of S 12th St to a shooting call.

Upon arrival, officers located two male victims, one of whom was an adult male who was unfortunately deceased. EMS transported the other juvenile victim on the scene to Crisp Regional Hospital. Later, it was learned there was a third victim, also a juvenile, who was shot and required medical treatment, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) and our investigations division were called to process the scene.

The scene remains active with Law Enforcement, and we ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Cordele Police Department Investigations Division at 229.276.2928