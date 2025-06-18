Traffic stop on I-75 results in drug discovery

On June 15, 2025, shortly before midnight, a Crisp County Deputy conducted a traffic stop on GA 401/I-75 Southbound. During a probable cause search, multiple bags of marijuana, cocaine, and two firearms were discovered. The driver, Moesha Garrison, and the passenger, Curtis Davis, were both arrested and transported to the Crisp County Jail.

Moesha Garrison, a 29-year-old female from Jacksonville, FL, is charged with:

• 2 Counts, Possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance

• Possession of Marijuana – Felony

• Possession of Firearm During Crime

• Trafficking in Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana or Methamphetamine