Sheriff’s offices receives $10,000 Published 4:25 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID) has received $10,000 from the Georgia Gang Activity Prosecution (GAP) Grant. These funds will assist the CCSO and D.A. Brad Rigby in prosecuting gang-related crimes.

Gangs pose a threat to all communities in Georgia, not just urban areas. The GAP grant offers essential resources to county and local agencies for combating this issue.