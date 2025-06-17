Georgia State Patrol needs your help Published 12:53 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Our Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) is currently reviewing video footage to identify the vehicle involved in a hit and run crash that occurred early this morning.

Location: I-75 Southbound near mile marker 109 in Dooly County.

Time: Just before 6:00am

Incident: A pedestrian was struck and killed in the right lane

Suspect Vehicle: Possibly a semi-truck with damage to the right side headlight assembly

If you were in the area at the time, are a CMV driver with any video footage around 5:55am or have any information that could assist in the investigation, please call the Troop H Radio Room and ask to speak with a member of SCRT at (229)386-3333