Attempt to Allude, suspect in custody Published 11:25 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

This morning, around 8:45 AM, a Crisp County Deputy attempted to serve arrest warrants on Jimmy Graham, a white male. Mr Graham jumped in a Ford Explorer and traveled west on 24th Avenue through the city then back East on 16th Avenue. Mr Graham then went North on the Interstate where troopers performed a successful pit maneuver. Thanks to the agencies assisting the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office – Cordele Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Dooly County Sheriff’s Office – no other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported.