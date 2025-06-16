Wound care awareness month Published 4:19 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

‘Come Heal With Us’ isn’t just a slogan: It’s an urgent call to action this June. The Crisp Regional Wound Care and Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Center at Crisp Regional Hospital, a member of the Healogics network, is shining a spotlight on chronic wound risks during Wound Care Awareness Month. The Center’s 2025 outreach campaign, “Come Heal With Us,” targets underserved populations, emphasizing that when it comes to chronic wounds, early detection saves limbs and lives.

The nation’s leading provider of advanced wound care and hyperbaric oxygen therapy, Healogics®, established Wound Care Awareness Week in 2014 to bring attention to the growing need for wound care. Over a decade later, millions of people are living with nonhealing wounds in the United States, and sadly, the numbers continue to grow. Wound care experts across the nation are dedicating the entire month to educating physicians, patients and their communities about the prevalence of chronic wounds and the advanced wound care solutions available. Crisp Regional Wound and Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Center offers several advanced therapies to patients suffering from chronic wounds.

America is facing a hidden health crisis as chronic wounds surge at unprecedented rates, driven by our aging population and the rising incidence of chronic diseases. These wounds aren’t just surface problems; they are complex medical challenges often complicated by underlying conditions. Imagine someone living with diabetes who might also have compromised circulation and kidney issues; each condition creates another barrier to healing. The stakes are high: when wounds don’t heal, they can rapidly progress to dangerous infections that might risk amputations or even loss of life. This critical intersection of chronic disease and wound care represents one of healthcare’s most urgent yet underrecognized challenges

Our wound care experts strive to bring together people, processes, and technology to provide world-class wound care. With this in mind, now is the time for those suffering from chronic wounds to seek advanced wound care available at Crisp Regional Wound and Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Center.

“Proper wound care is not just about healing—it’s about restoring quality of life. Every wound deserves timely attention, expert treatment, and patient-centered care.”

— Dr. Vincent Culpepper, Crisp Regional Wound Center Medical Director & Surgeon

To schedule an appointment, please call 229-271-4620.