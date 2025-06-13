Published 12:18 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

Rev. C. R. “Sonny” Dorminey, age 80, died Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. A graveside service to celebrate Sonny’s life was held at noon on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at Seville Cemetery, with Rev. Don Howell leading the service. Friends and family gathered at the funeral home starting at 11 a.m., before heading to the cemetery. Tommy Joe Crutchfield, Mike Clack, Chad Hall, Mike Benton, Phillip Worley, Koby Worley, Ryan Garnto, and Ned Watson served as pallbearers.

Born in Seville, Georgia, Sonny was the son of the late J.T. Dorminey and Alice Abbot Dorminey. He was also preceded in death by two infant brothers, James and Billy.

Sonny felt called to ministry early in life and was ordained at just 17 years old. He went on to serve in ministry for over 40 years and spent 20 of those years as the beloved pastor of Oklahoma Baptist Church. In addition to his calling as a pastor, Sonny worked as the day manager at McBryant Chevron for over 25 years, where he was well known and well loved.

When he wasn’t working or preaching, Sonny loved kicking back with a good western or a good basketball game. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren—his pride and joy.

Surviving Sonny is his wife of 47 years Becky Dorminey of Statesboro, and his children Jon (Amy) Dorminey and Lee Ann (Roy Fountain) Dorminey of Macon, Georgia. Also surviving are his sister Marynette Clack of Cordele and Jean Bolton of Arabi, and four grandchildren that he absolutely adored: Eva Dorminey, Wynni Dorminey, Abbi Kitchens, and Mia Shoemaker.

Hughes & Wright Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with these arrangements.