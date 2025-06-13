Primary special election Published 6:47 am Friday, June 13, 2025

The Georgia Public Service Commissioner Primary Special Election Day will be June 17th, 2025. Voters will cast their ballots in their assigned precincts from 7 AM – 7 PM. There is one more day for in-person advanced voting, tomorrow – Friday, June 13th from 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM at 210 South 7th Street, Room 103. Election information details and sample ballots for both Democratic and Republican tickets are below