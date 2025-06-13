Published 10:53 am Friday, June 13, 2025

Funeral services for Larry Wayne Coleman, 76, of Cordele will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 14, 2025, in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. He will be laid to rest in Sunnyside Cemetery. The family will greet friends prior to the service Saturday beginning at 12:00 noon. Wayne passed away Monday, June 9, 2025. He was born in Cordele to the late George Coleman and Thelma Williams Coleman. He was also preceded in death by siblings, Margie Albritton, Sammie Coleman, and Marilyn (Wayne) Worley. Wayne, a veteran of the United States Army, served during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a self-employed carpenter and a member of the Christian faith. He loved his family with all his heart. He enjoyed their times together whether it be just having them around or sitting around the table at a get-together. He also enjoyed hunting, especially deer hunting, and fishing. Wayne is survived by his wife of 57 years, Connie Summers Coleman; his children, Toby Coleman, and his wife Tawnya, and Scotty Coleman, and his wife, Crystal, all of Cordele; three brothers and their wives, Marion and Janice Coleman, Darryl and Susan Coleman, and Murray Coleman; grandchildren, Samantha Coleman, Meagan (Zeus) Monserrat, Hunter (Rena) Coleman, Hudson Coleman, Maci Coleman, Niles Sikking, Shelby (Mark) McKinsey, and Caleb Askew; and great-grandchildren, Jayden Monserrat, Xander Monserrat, Beau Coleman, and Isaac McKinsey.