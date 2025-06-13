Crisp County budget reflects overall lower spending, revenue next year Published 6:43 am Friday, June 13, 2025

By Jeff Moore

Contributing writer

The Crisp County Board of Commissioners held the first of two public

hearings Tuesday on its budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

During its June 10 regular meeting, county finance director Sherrie

Leverett reviewed the county’s spending plan for the next year, which

overall totals more than $40.9 million.

Leverett proceeded to give a short summary of the various county funds

that make up the budget.

She started with the general fund for next year that she said is balanced

at $22.8 million in both revenue and expenses.

“That's almost a $1.2 million dollar increase over last year,” she noted.

The E911 special revenue fund is balanced at $1.4 million, while the

Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax special revenue

fund for roads is balanced at $1.2 million, Leverett told commissioners,

Leverett said.

The special service district special revenue fund is balanced at $2.9

million, while she said the water enterprise fund has revenue and income

of $831,900 and the landfill enterprise fund is balanced at $2.6 million

Leverett moved on to the non-major special revenue funds, noting they

are all balanced with revenue and expenses: the law library fund,

$40,000; jail maintenance fund, $239,091; drug abuse treatment and

education fund $25,000; opioid settlement fund, $50,000; motel/hotel

tax fund, $37,000; Community Development Block Grant revolving loan

fund, $20,250; and asset forfeiture fund, $100,000.

In the capital project funds area, Leverett said they are all balanced with

$2.4 million in the 2017 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax fund,

$5.5 million in the 2023 SPLOST fund and $499,329 in the TSPLOST

capital projects fund.

She noted two special revenue funds — the American Rescue Plan Act

and the CDBG mitigation communications equipment project — ended

with the current fiscal year.

According to a summary of the budget and its various funds, 10 of them

will increase next year, while six others will see decreased revenue and

spending. Two funds — DATE and opioid settlement — remain the

same as the previous fiscal year.

In addition to the general fund being up by $1.2 million for 2025-25, the

E911 special revenue fund reflects a $43,136 increase. Others showing

increasing include: TSPLOST special revenue funds for roads, up by

$79,975; special service district revenue fund, increasing $28,884; law

library fund, up by $15,000; jail maintenance fund, rising by $34,891;

hotel/motel tax fund, up by $7,000; CDBG RLF, increasing by $9,250

and 2023 SPLOST fund, rising by more than $1 million.

The overall budget for next year shows the county’s spending and

income will be lower by a total of $115,383.

Those with decreases are the ARPA fund, down by $1.5 million and the

CDBG MIT communications equipment project, decreasing by

$100,000, compared with last year. Both of these ended in the current

2024-25 fiscal year.

Others with lower revenue and expenses include: landfill enterprise

fund, down by $20,681; asset forfeiture fund, dropping by $57,500;

2017 SPLOST fund, down by $843,894 and TSPLOST capital projects

fund, dropping by $17,545.

There were no speakers during the public hearing to address the budget.

“The other thing we need to do is we will need to set a date to adopt the

budget,” Leverett said, noting it has to be done by June 30.

After reviewing dates, commissioners agreed to hold a called meeting

for 9 a.m., Friday, June 2. Both the second public hearing and the budget

adoption are planned for that day.

In other business

The Crisp commissioners approved several other actions during the

Tuesday meeting.

They include:

Approval of a lease agreement for Crisp County Sheriff’s Office body

worn cameras, which will replace outdated models now in use. Sheriff

Billy Hancock said funds for the lease are included in the department’s

budget.

Approval of a resolution commending Kamariah Porter for winning the

2025 state championship for the under 50 meter dash.

Ratification and approval a contract for the 5311 Transit Program, with

current provider, Resource Management Systems of Vienna, again

winning as low bid to provide the service.