Troop 270 holds flag retirement

Cordele Boy Scout Troop 270 held its annual Memorial Day Flag Retirement Ceremony….only, it was a week later than normal. The ceremony is usually held on the evening of Memorial Day, but a rain shower caused a postponement until Monday, June 2.

The Troop’s Scouts and Scouters spent the evening of Memorial Day preparing flags for retirement. They cut up three large plastic totes full of flag material.

Scoutmaster John Frost opened the ceremony explaining the various ways that flags can be retired. While flags may be buried or cremated whole, Cordele Boy Scout Troop 270 chooses to cut the canton (blue field with the stars) from the stripes, then cut the stripes apart. The canton is left whole, as to cut it up would symbolize separating the Union.

Charter Organization Representative David Wade and Senior Patrol Leader Jacob Frost explained the symbolism related to the cutting of the flag into pieces. Boy Scouts Simon Baker and Mason Phillips, along with Webelos Scout William Bridges and Cub Scout Zylus Sinnot assisted with the flag prep. The Scouts and Scouters were joined by visitors to the event in placing the remnants of the flags into the fire. Troop Committee Members Britt Brinson and Mary Phillips also participated.