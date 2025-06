CCSO raises over $28,000 Published 6:31 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office met with Terry Norris, the Executive Director of the Georgia Sheriff’s Association today and presented over $28000 in donations for the Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes.

This tournament was a huge success and we appreciate everyone who donated, sponsored, and came out to participate.