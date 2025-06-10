Vehicle fire under investigation Published 4:36 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

On June 9, 2025, at approximately 10:30 p.m., a call was received from Norfolk Southern reporting a vehicle fire near Exa Avenue. The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office and Crisp County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and discovered the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. A deceased male was found near the truck, later identified as Mr. Larry Wayne Coleman, a 76-year-old resident of Cordele. His family has been notified. This incident is currently under investigation; however, no foul play is suspected.