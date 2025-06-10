CCHS handbook adopted at Crisp BOE meeting Published 4:28 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

By Jeff Moore

Contributing writer

The Crisp County Board of Education adopted the revised 2025-26 student handbook for the high school, along with a change needed in the primary school handbook approved last month.

During its June 9 regular meeting, board members looked over the changes that were highlighted in the Crisp County High School handbook.

Board member Jay Brinson said most of the changes are just in wording.

The revised CCHS handbook was unanimously approved.

The largest section that is highlighted with changes is honor graduate’s selection requirements.

The handbook for the next school year outlines the procedures to be followed for selection of CCHS hhonor graduates

First, all students must have earned credit from an accredited school. The course work of students that transfer into CCHS will be certified by the staff.

The revision goes on to state that all members of the senior class receiving a high school diploma are eligible for the hhonor graduate selection process, which will be based on all work completed at the conclusion of the third nine-weeks of the senior year.

The handbook explains that all students with a cumulative numerical average of 90 or above for all work in ninth through 12th grades will be a CCHS hhonor ggraduate. Additionally, it continues to state that since 2015 that honor graduates will be calculated using only HOPE eligible courses.

Cumulative numerical averages of student’s work will be generated from student records, according to the revised handbook. It goes on to state that grades in the student record will include and reflect a 10 point weight for each advanced placement and Move On When Ready dual enrollment course, while a five point weight will be included in the recorded grade earned in each core honors course.

Additionally, the section states that transfer students may not be excluded from the selection process.

Other revised sections in the 2025-26 CCHS handbook include:

Students will attend advisement daily, with attendance taken. Students will be awarded .5 credits per semester for completion of the Teachers as Advisors program.

The section on plagiarizing and its penalties is updated to include the use of artificial intelligence and ChatGPT.

Under exemptions from final exams, students with an average of 85 or above at the end of semester with five days of fewer absences per class may be exempt from the finals.

Under weighted courses, additional credits awarded are updated to five points for honors and accelerated, 10 points for advanced placement and 10 points for dual enrollment HOPE eligible courses passed.

Under the HOPE Zell Program eligibility section, the section on rigor is updated. The handbook states that beginning with students graduating from an eligible high school on or after May 1, 2015, students must complete a specific number of academically rigorous courses, as identified on the Academic Rigor Course List, in addition to meeting the GPA requirements. This does not include students who received a high school diploma through petition of his or her local school board, nor does it apply to students graduating from home study programs.

If a student must leave school early, the update states parents must email the school at CCHScheckout@crispschools.org between 7:35-8 a.m.

Under tardies, the revision states that students more than five minutes late to class will be considered skipping/out of area. Excessive tardies will result in a possible disciplinary hearing. The section also now states that school begins at 8 a.m. with advisement.

After School Intervention will be held once per week, according to the updated language. Students will receive an ASI notice with a date, location, period and parents/guardian will also be notified. Students who do not report on the assigned date will be scheduled for an additional ASI date. If students do not choose to attend, they must return with a parent or guardian. Students assigned to ASI will complete a restorative intervention or assignment. Also, if students commit discipline infractions during ASI it will be treated severely by following the handbook with disciplinary infractions.

Under book bags and purses section, the wording will now state that all book pages, purses and lunch boxes must be clear.

Under cell phones and electronic devices, the handbook states that use of electronic devices is allowed for approved educational opportunities in the classroom. However, it goes on to stay that CCHS does not have such a program, so electronic devices are not allowed or cannot be visible inside the classroom.

In the dress code section, updates state that proper athletic shoes must be worn while participating in all physical education This includes the gymnasium, weight room and outdoor classroom activities. It also has been updated to say that Crocs, boots, slides, flip-flops and other non-athletic style shoes are prohibited. The change states that students will not be allowed to participate in classroom activities and are subject to grade infractions per classroom dress code requirements.

For disciplinary hearings, the revision states that the parent of guardian must notify schools 24 hours before hearing if they have intentions on bringing legal representation. Everyone attending disciplinary hearing must be listed in Infinite campus summary for the student.

Under fighting, the handbook updates now states that fights with multiple participants, students involved in multiple fights and fights during significant times of the day (transitional times, lunch, etc.) could result in long-term suspension or placement in Crisp County Learning Center. The students may possibly be charged with affray and disruption of public schools.

Under the clubs and organizations section, the wording now states that the Literary Club is open to all grade levels inside the high school. The purpose of this club is to promote reading, creative writing, drama, team building, and critical thinking. The Literary Club will have several chapters exploring science fiction, mystery and fantasy.

In additional to approval of the high school handbook revision, the board of education also adopted a change to the Crisp County Primary School handbook, which had been adopted with updates in May.

The one change at CCPS states that no cash refunds will be available on field trip payments. Instead, the money can be transferred to a student ice cream account.

The board unanimously approved this change as part of its adoption of the consent agenda.

Superintendent Cindy Hughes told the board at its recent workshop meeting that this change averts the need to have cash on hand to make refunds.

BGES agreement

Board members approved a request to allow the Bridging the Gap Educational Services to use Crisp County Schools buses to transport about 30 of the county’s students.

Assistant Superintendent Brandon Williams, Ph.D., told the board that BGES Educational Outreach Director Julia Byron had requested the partnership because transportation is not something they have available.

The bus drivers will be provided through BGES, he said, while the buses and fuel will be provided by the school district.

Williams said the buses will be used to take the students to different places, including a fish hatchery, 16 East and a goldfish center in Perry.

The board approved the request on a 4-0 vote, with member Anna Granville abstaining.

Contracts extended

Based on the recommendations of Lyn Stripling, the district’s director of school nutrition, the board voted to end contracts the purchase of bread, produce, grocery, milk and paper products.

Stripling said many prices remain the same, with some fluctuations up and down in areas. Overall, she said costs will be close to the same.

The bread contract with Flowers was extended for the 2025-26 school year, while ACC Distributors saw its produce contract extended.

ACC Distributors, Pridgen Brothers and Williams Institutional also had their contracts extended for grocery, milk and paper products.

All three were approved on a 5-0 unanimous vote.

Grad Bash trip OK’d

The board unanimously approved the April 17-18, 2026 field trip request for the Grad Bash at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. The trip will include 50 Crisp County High School students long with five chaperones.

Noteworthy events

Williams updated the board on meetings and other events ahead for Crisp County Schools. They include:

June 17: Whole board of education governance training, 6 p.m.

June 26: Called board of education meeting for the second public budget hearing and final adoption, 6:30 p.m.

July 3: District closes buildings and offices for the July 4 holiday,

July 9: Board of education work session, 6:30 p.m.

July 16: Board of education rregular meeting, 6:30 p.m.

July 28-31: Teacher pre-planning days for new school year.

Aug 1: First day of school for students.

Additionally, Williams noted that energy conservation days for the coming two months when the school district closes buildings are June 14, 21 and 28 and July 5, 12, 19 and 26.